Recent news:

P&C (re)insurance stocks outperform the market in Q2

Iulia Ciutina 4 July 2017

The P&C (re)insurance industry once again proved to be a safe bet for investors as most companies in the sector posted share price increases during the second quarter.

The Insurance Insider's index of 50 P&C (re)insurance companies - The Insider 50 - ran ahead of major market indices in the three months to 30 June, with a growth rate of 4.3 percent.

The index, valued at 1,089.7 index points, outpaced the S&P 500, which rose by 2.6 percent, as well...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password