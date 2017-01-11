Recent news:

P&C insurance stocks outperform the market in 2016

Iulia Ciutina 10 January 2017

The Insider 50 was up by 9.7 percent on average in 2016 to beat both the S&P 500, which closed up 9.5 percent, and the Euro Stoxx 600, which ended the year down 1.2 percent.

This was the second consecutive year that The Insurance Insider's group of P&C carriers beat major market indices as the industry performed well in stock markets.

However, other indices such as the FTSE 100 and the S&P Insurance and S&P 500 Financial indices were comfortably...

