P&C impairments rose in 2016, driven by Tower: AM Best

Ted Bunker 12 December 2017

Impairments in the US property and casualty sector rose to 14 last year compared with 2015, but the majority were members of the defunct Tower Group, AM Best said today.

More than three quarters of the 14 P&C impairments in 2016 were members of the Tower Group, including three in the workers' compensation segment, four in personal lines and four that wrote commercial lines, AM Best said in a report.

The remaining three are two medical professional liability risk retention...

