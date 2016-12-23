Recent news:

P&C disrupter Lemonade begins nationwide US expansion

Ted Bunker 22 December 2016

Lemonade has registered to start operations in 46 more states and the District of Columbia, the New York-based "peer-to-peer" P&C carrier announced today.

Backed by traditional P&C companies and (re)insurers, Lemonade said that when it made its digital platform available to consumers in New York several months ago it drew responses from tens of thousands of people across the US. That led company leaders to make national expansion a priority.

On its website, where homeowners and renters can sign up...

