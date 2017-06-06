Recent news:

P&C carriers return less capital in Q1

Iulia Ciutina 6 June 2017

Capital repatriation slowed down in the first quarter compared to the same period of last year for most P&C (re)insurers in our coverage universe, with share repurchases proving unattractive as operating earnings subsided.

Nevertheless, companies continued their quarterly dividend payments, implementing the usual annual dividend increases and even paying special dividends in a few isolated cases.

Repurchases halve in Bermuda

In Bermuda, aggregate share buybacks reduced by 46.1 percent year-on-year to $424.3mn, with only three out of the seven companies...

