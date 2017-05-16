Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 May 2017

Search archive

P&C carriers pull back from hedge funds: AM Best

Ted Bunker 15 May 2017

Insurers domiciled in the US sharply reduced their hedge fund investments last year, cutting their aggregate exposure 28 percent to just under $18bn, according to AM Best.

Life and annuity providers led by American International Group (AIG) wrenched $5.9bn from the volatile vehicles in 2016 while property and casualty carriers pulled out $900mn, the ratings company said in a new report.

The P&C segment withdrew about 10 percent of assets invested with hedge funds, leaving the total placed with the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π