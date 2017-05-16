P&C carriers pull back from hedge funds: AM Best

Insurers domiciled in the US sharply reduced their hedge fund investments last year, cutting their aggregate exposure 28 percent to just under $18bn, according to AM Best.
Life and annuity providers led by American International Group (AIG) wrenched $5.9bn from the volatile vehicles in 2016 while property and casualty carriers pulled out $900mn, the ratings company said in a new report.
The P&C segment withdrew about 10 percent of assets invested with hedge funds, leaving the total placed with the...
