Recent news:

P&C carriers pull back from hedge funds: AM Best

Ted Bunker 15 May 2017

Insurers domiciled in the US sharply reduced their hedge fund investments last year, cutting their aggregate exposure 28 percent to just under $18bn, according to AM Best.

Life and annuity providers led by American International Group (AIG) wrenched $5.9bn from the volatile vehicles in 2016 while property and casualty carriers pulled out $900mn, the ratings company said in a new report.

The P&C segment withdrew about 10 percent of assets invested with hedge funds, leaving the total placed with the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership