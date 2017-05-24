Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 May 2017

Over-cap Canterbury claims add to Tower losses

Fiona Robertson 24 May 2017

New Zealand insurer Tower said new Canterbury earthquake claims received from the state-backed Earthquake Commission (EQC) led it to increase its loss reserves for the 2010-11 Canterbury earthquakes in the half-year to 31 March.

The boost to reserves had a net impact on the insurer's results of NZ$9.8mn ($6.9mn), pushing it into an NZ$8.2mn loss for the half-year, while reinsurance recoveries rose by NZ$24.5mn in the period.

The carrier said it had closed almost one third of the 564 claims...

