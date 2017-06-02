Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 June 2017

Over $1.5tn in storm surge residential risk delineated

Ted Bunker 2 June 2017

As the 2017 hurricane season begins a data and analytics company has released an assessment of US homes at risk of inundation from storm surges, putting the total potential loss at over $1.5tn.

The analysis from CoreLogic looks at the 3,700-mile coastline extending from northern Maine to southern Texas and includes the reconstruction cost value for about 3.9 million homes along the Atlantic seaboard and nearly 3 million in areas fronting the Gulf of Mexico.

But the study's worst-case scenario...

