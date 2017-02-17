Recent news:

Oroville Dam flood concerns remain as more rain falls

Ted Bunker 16 February 2017

Worries that part of a 770-foot dam in northern California might fail have receded enough to lift a mandatory evacuation order that displaced nearly 200,000 people but fresh rains kept authorities on edge as crews rushed to repair damaged spillways.

As helicopters dropped sacks of rocks into a gaping rent that opened last week in the Oroville Dam's 3,000-foot main spillway, trucks piled 1,200 tons of boulders an hour into eroded parts of an earthen slope used as an emergency...

