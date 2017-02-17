Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Search archive

Oroville Dam flood concerns remain as more rain falls

Ted Bunker 16 February 2017

Worries that part of a 770-foot dam in northern California might fail have receded enough to lift a mandatory evacuation order that displaced nearly 200,000 people but fresh rains kept authorities on edge as crews rushed to repair damaged spillways.

As helicopters dropped sacks of rocks into a gaping rent that opened last week in the Oroville Dam's 3,000-foot main spillway, trucks piled 1,200 tons of boulders an hour into eroded parts of an earthen slope used as an emergency...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π