Recent news:

Oregon launches review of earthquake insurance options

Ted Bunker 12 July 2017

An official review of setting up an earthquake insurance provider modelled on California's publicly managed, privately funded carrier has begun in Oregon, where experts say there's a significant risk of a major temblor that could level hundreds of thousands of buildings.

The 600 mile (966km) long Cascadia Subduction Zone 75 miles off the coast of the Pacific Northwest has a 40 percent chance of producing an earthquake of 9.0 or greater magnitude over the next 50 years, with devastating consequences,...

