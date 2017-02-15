Recent news:

Orchid targets admitted homeowners market with Spinnaker

David Bull 14 February 2017

US coastal wind-focused managing general agency (MGA) Orchid Underwriters has teamed up with programme insurer Spinnaker to roll out admitted residential homeowners' coverage in the US.

The partnership will initially offer the admitted product line in Alabama early next month, before expanding into other states through the rest of 2017.

Other states thought be targeted for this year include Florida, Mississippi and Virginia.

In a statement, Orchid said the admitted homeowners' coverage written on Spinnaker's AM Best A- rated paper...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership