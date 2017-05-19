Recent news:

Opposition to dual role for Chubbs Greenberg mounts

Bernard Goyder 19 May 2017

Nearly a fifth of Chubb shareholders voted against the election of CEO Evan Greenberg as chairman of the board of directors at the insurer's annual general meeting.

At the meeting on Thursday, 19 percent of votes cast were opposed to the election of Greenberg as chairman. Those voters followed the recommendation of proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which was against the CEO retaining the additional role.

The dissenting shareholders held just over 77.9 million Chubb shares as of...

