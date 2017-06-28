Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 June 2017

Opinion: When speed dating works

David Bull 28 June 2017

Matchmaking can be a slow process. And sometimes the strongest and longest relationships are forged out of a patient, measured courtship.

And M&A can often be a drawn-out affair too, even in a bilateral transaction.

But if any further evidence was needed of private equity's unbridled passion for the intermediary space, it was on full display with yesterday's quick-fire announcement of an agreement for KKR-backed USI to buy Wells Fargo's insurance broking business.

A deal timetable of less than two...

