Recent news:

Opinion: When speed dating works

David Bull 28 June 2017

Matchmaking can be a slow process. And sometimes the strongest and longest relationships are forged out of a patient, measured courtship.

And M&A can often be a drawn-out affair too, even in a bilateral transaction.

But if any further evidence was needed of private equity's unbridled passion for the intermediary space, it was on full display with yesterday's quick-fire announcement of an agreement for KKR-backed USI to buy Wells Fargo's insurance broking business.

A deal timetable of less than two...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership