Opinion: WannaCry for ILS

Fiona Robertson 17 May 2017

The WannaCry ransomware attack has highlighted just how vulnerable today's world is to technological breakdown, as hospitals in the UK were forced to turn away patients while their IT systems were held hostage.

And yet it's barely caused an insurance ripple. It is the catastrophe insurance equivalent of the Boxing Day tsunami, if you will, from which appalling humanitarian losses didn't translate into insured claims.

So why does the insurance hit seem out of step with the amount of disruption...

