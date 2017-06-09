Recent news:

Opinion: Voices of dissent

David Bull 9 June 2017

The voices of dissent in the carrier community against broker remuneration practices have been growing in number and increasing in volume in recent months.

And after Tuesday's (6 June) revelation that UK regulators are investigating broker facilities in London, it was no surprise that the topic should feature heavily on this side of the Atlantic at Standard & Poor's (S&P's) annual insurance conference in New York this week.

A panel of insurer CEOs decried the practice as a "classic sign&...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership