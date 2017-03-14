Recent news:

Opinion: Tysers sale?

Adam McNestrie 14 March 2017

At the end of pretty much every conversation I have with a London market banker, there is something that either I say or they do.

"Anything more on Tysers?"

For two or three years now, I have been waiting to write a story about the pending sale of Tysers and they have been looking for a chance to get mandated on one side of a deal.

Which is to say that the London market considers the sale of Tysers a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership