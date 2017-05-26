Recent news:

Opinion: Trump ploughs familiar furrow

Ted Bunker 26 May 2017

As shocking as it may seem, Donald Trump mimicked Barack Obama in proposing to gut the federal crop insurance programme in his budget this week.

And he looks just as likely to fail as his Democratic predecessor did in 2013 and again in 2015, and as previous White House occupants have done going back to the late 1980s.

Why? For one thing the make-up of Congress, particularly the Senate, tends to stack the deck in favour of farmers.

While farm...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership