Opinion: Travelers the bellwether

Catrin Shi 21 July 2017

US insurance giant Travelers is regarded as a bellwether for the American insurance sector, not only because of its wide-ranging reach, but also because it is one of the first to report every earnings season.

If this is the case, then perhaps we should all hold on to our hats for what could be a turbulent quarter ahead for US direct carriers.

There were no major cat events in the three months to the end of June, but a constant barrage of mid-sized weather losses have taken their toll on Travelers and pushed second quarter earnings below estimates.

The company said catastrophe losses had dealt a hit of $0.93 per share during the period, due to comparatively high levels of both catastrophe and non-catastrophe weather-related losses.

The losses added 6.4 percentage points to the combined ratio, which rose 3.6 points overall to 96.7 percent.

Lower reserve releases year-on-year also meant there was less of a cushion this time round to soften the blow.

The year so far hasn't featured many headline-grabbing US cat "spectaculars", but Aon Benfield noted earlier this week that insured losses from five US weather events had topped the $1bn mark.

For a while now, analysts and (re)insurance executives alike have spoken about the industry's current war of attrition, where carriers go head-to-head in seeing who can last the longest against a backdrop of plummeting rates, a low interest rate environment and thinning reserves.

It's a contest to see who can keep their P&L in the black the longest by exercising their skills in cost cutting, capital management and underwriting prowess, all the while delicately managing investor expectations.

Perhaps this will be the quarter when this survival-of-the-fittest competition enters a decisive round.

Travelers' results have shown that even the biggest direct players are starting to hurt - even though catastrophe levels so far this year are still below historical averages.

The listed US carriers are already prepping their shareholders for the worst, with Allstate yesterday joining the growing list of carriers that have warned on outsized Q2 losses (to the tune of nearly $1bn).

Travelers has come through the second quarter round maybe a bit bruised, but relatively unscathed. Its shares closed yesterday down 1.5 percent at $124.57. Meanwhile, we wait to see who may not come through so lightly.

