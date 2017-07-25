Recent news:

Opinion: Transitioning

Laura Board 25 July 2017

The government of UK prime minister Theresa May is about to make it easier to transition.

It hopes to give transgender people the right to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis. It also wants to reassure businesses facing trade dysmorphia that life will go on after March 2019.

In the nomenclature of Brexit the "transition period" has for months been the buzz phrase du jour. Once Article 50 was "triggered", the "cliff edge" became the financial sector's biggest...

