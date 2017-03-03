Recent news:

Opinion: Tom Jeffs incident

Adam McNestrie 3 March 2017

Ultimately, it seems that little tangible harm has been done by the Tom Jeffs affair.

As this publication revealed earlier this week, a young broker at RKH Specialty fabricated terrorism policy paperwork to make it seem as if cover was in place that had not been bound.

Fortunately, t‎here were no claims on the accounts that were fully or partially uncovered. No premiums have gone missing. Jeffs was dismissed by RKH, has left the market and does not intend to...

