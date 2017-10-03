Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Opinion: the independent start-up

Adam McNestrie 3 October 2017

For a long time the traffic has been going in the other direction. Independent brokers were selling up, accepting the inevitable march of consolidation.

First City. Heath Lambert. Windsor. Newman Martin Buchan. And, more latterly, Miller's deal with Willis Towers Watson and RK Harrison's sale to Hyperion. Tysers may be next.

But there are signs that the tide of consolidation is starting to produce a counter-current of company formation.

Former Cooper Gay CEO Toby Esser has returned to the market...

This article was published as part of issue October 2017/1

