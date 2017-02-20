Recent news:

Opinion: The Fairfax Financial model

Adam McNestrie 20 February 2017

The more I study the Fairfax Financial model, the more interesting it seems.

Last week, on the company's conference call, CEO Prem Watsa again discussed the way in which his company would finance its $4.9bn acquisition of Allied World.

The Toronto-based firm will use a combination of its own cash on hand, newly issued shares and third party equity investments - with Canadian pension fund Omers already signed up for a $1bn buy-in that will leave it owning 21 percent...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership