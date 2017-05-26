Recent news:

Opinion: The Chairman-CEO

Adam McNestrie 26 May 2017

Last week 19 percent of Chubb's shareholders voted against Evan Greenberg's continuation as chairman of the company.

They did this because they were advised to do so by shareholder advisory service ISS.

I wonder if the irony of investors worried about being held accountable for their own decisions voting against him because their outsourced decision maker was so strongly in favour of ensuring accountability at his company amused Greenberg.

I wonder if it also amused him that ISS has a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership