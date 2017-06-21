Recent news:

Opinion: The agency model

Adam McNestrie 21 June 2017

Lloyd's carriers are finding it increasingly challenging to make money underwriting for their own account as rates are eroded year-on-year and acquisition costs run out of control.

They are getting little help from the asset side of the balance sheet and that is pushing managing agents to look hard at other ways to deliver a return to their shareholders.

Yesterday The Insurance Insider revealed that Barbican is working with Toa Re to establish a special purpose arrangement (SPA) for 2018...

