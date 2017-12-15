Recent news:

Opinion: Tax tussles

Laura Board 15 December 2017

It's ironic that it takes a continent traditionally caricatured by Americans for its penchant for smelly foods and state intervention to point out that incoming US tax reforms could break international trade rules.

But twice this week European leaders on both sides of the Brexit divide have highlighted shortfalls.

European Union ministers, and the European Commission, took issue with proposals in the both the Senate and the Republican versions of the reforms and have lobbied US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin...

