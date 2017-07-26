Recent news:

Opinion: Taming takeovers

Laura Board 26 July 2017

From the ashes of her manifesto Prime Minister Theresa May has picked out a measure that could see certain UK companies shielded from foreign bidders.

According to the UK Department of Business, the government is already "actively engaging with businesses and stakeholders to develop proposals that improve and update our merger and takeover rules".

The widely held assumption is that Chinese buyers are the intended target of the clampdown.

Much of the detail remains unclear, though the focus of the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership