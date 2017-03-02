Recent news:

Opinion: State cyber support

Ted Bunker 2 March 2017

Cover for cyber risk remains a hot topic, most would agree.

But ask an insured, or for that matter an insurer, what cyber insurance does and you're very likely to get a different answer almost every time.

Then ask an insured how severe the damage might get from a successful cyber takedown, and increasingly the answer is total destruction.

How well would most financial markets function without free-flowing data on prices and orders? For many businesses, online connectivity is the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership