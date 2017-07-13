Recent news:

Opinion: Societal progress

Charlie Thomas 13 July 2017

It was one of those smash-your-face-into-your-keyboard moments.

On Monday - that's this week, this month, in 2017 - Conservative whip Anne Marie Morris decided it was perfectly acceptable to classify the possibility of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal as a "n***** in the woodpile".

It's hard to find a positive from what is a totally unacceptable use of an utterly offensive phrase, but if there is one, perhaps it's this: that it shines a very public light on the existence of bias even at the highest levels of office.

For those who feel that people have harped on enough about the need for greater diversity, this is the proof that more harping is needed.

And if further evidence is required, let's look at the London Matters report, which this year found just 5 percent of executive directors in the London market are non-EU nationals and 6 percent are EU nationals, meaning that almost nine out of every 10 directors in EC3 are from the UK.

Furthermore, only one in 20 executive directors in the London market is a woman, putting the sector well behind companies in the FTSE 100 index, where one in five executive directors is now female.

Thankfully, there are efforts being made to correct this bias. On Tuesday, Inclusion@Lloyd's opened the registration its third Dive In Festival, which this year features events in London, Shanghai, Beijing, Madrid, New York and Bermuda, among other cities.

The theme of this year's event is the Diversity Dividend - effectively, how increasing diversity in your workplace benefits the bottom line. It isn't simply that being more inclusive is "the right thing to do", the business case is strong too.

PwC's 2015 CEO survey found 85 percent of CEOs whose organisations have a diversity and inclusion strategy say it has improved their bottom line.

McKinsey research shows companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 35 percent more likely to outperform their competitors.

And the Centre for Talent Innovation found that organisations that rated highly on diversity and inclusion are 70 percent more likely to have success in new markets and 45 percent more likely to improve their market share. That's a hugely important finding given the emphasis on Lloyd's expanding into new markets.

At a time when every CEO in the London market is looking for ways to increase their profits, improving diversity should be at the top of the agenda.

So visit diveinfestival.com, sign up for the events, get involved in the discussion and download the app.

If not to improve your bottom line, then at least to ensure the days of smashing my face into a keyboard over the lack societal progress are nearing an end.

