Opinion: Small changes

Charlie Thomas 2 October 2017

Isn't it amazing how a simple solution can sometimes solve a seemingly intractable problem?

Take renowned astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Before starting the return leg from his journey to the moon with Neil Armstrong, he noticed that a circuit breaker had been broken during the moon landing.

So Aldrin thought outside the box, and came up with a plan to use a felt-tip pen to activate the broken circuit breaker to enable the Eagle to blast off from the moon. The plan worked, and the pair were able to return home.

Another example: graffiti artist David Choe agreed to accept stock in a tech start-up called Facebook for painting their offices, which allowed the company to conserve a few thousand dollars of cash. A few years later, he sold those shares for a reported $200mn.

During the Dive In Festival last week, there were several calls for simple changes that could make a big difference to improving the diversity of the London market.

Speaking at a CEO panel on 27 September Nicolas Aubert, head of Great Britain at Willis Towers Watson, stressed the importance of supporting women during maternity leave in order to create a better-balanced workforce.

"We need to make sure as leaders women can have their maternity leave, can leave as long as necessary and come back to working as they want," Aubert said.

Managers should think of women as professional assets to a company, Aubert continued.

"Is it better to lose this asset, or is it better to do everything possible to make this asset happy in the company in whatever way possible?" he asked.

I caught up with a number of high-level women at the Entrepreneurial Spirit event later in the week, and asked them about this issue, and they had an ingenious solution which they believe would make a big difference.

The idea is pretty simple - at present, many HR teams and heads of finance see job roles in terms of headcount, rather than an allocated budget. This means that when a woman or a man goes on parental leave, and then wants to come back on a part-time basis, HR/Finance groans about the inevitable increase in headcount.

The money being spent is the same, but HR and finance teams are told by the executive committee to consider staffing in terms of headcount, and in the current era, increasing headcount is a bad thing.

What's needed is a change in attitude, to consider jobs as budgets, not headcount. That way, coming back to work part time wouldn't be seen as an administrative headache, but as a way to maintain the asset you've spent all that time and money on.

So many of the changes needed to improve diversity in EC3 and beyond have to be driven from the very top of organisations. So come on CEOs, make this one simple change. And see if, over time, it helps improve the state of your workforce.