Opinion: Shooting sparrows

Dan Ascher 16 June 2017

In 1958 Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong launched a five-year plan that included a call for the country's half a billion rural residents to kill all the sparrows.

Mao claimed the birds spread disease and stole grain.

So villagers turned out in force. They shot sparrows and destroyed their nests. The birds were nearly eradicated.

But the grain the pesky sparrows ate and Mao's ploy to unify the populace were nothing compared to the damage done by insects, which swarmed...

