Recent news:

Opinion: see-through accounting

Laura Board 18 May 2017

Did you notice when "transparent" stopped being a dirty word? When it ceased to apply to, perhaps, an errant boyfriend or a vote-hungry politician, but got co-opted by regulators and virtue-signalling companies alike?

The adjective is now designed to chivvy, to uplift and to justify increased paperwork after below-the-radar financial sector misdemeanours during and just after the credit crisis.

And insurers will be hearing more of that rehabilitated descriptor as the sector grapples with new accounting standards governing how potential...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership