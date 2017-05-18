Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 May 2017

Search archive

Opinion: see-through accounting

Laura Board 18 May 2017

Did you notice when "transparent" stopped being a dirty word? When it ceased to apply to, perhaps, an errant boyfriend or a vote-hungry politician, but got co-opted by regulators and virtue-signalling companies alike?

The adjective is now designed to chivvy, to uplift and to justify increased paperwork after below-the-radar financial sector misdemeanours during and just after the credit crisis.

And insurers will be hearing more of that rehabilitated descriptor as the sector grapples with new accounting standards governing how potential...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π