Opinion: Sayonara Sifi

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

AIG has successfully removed the albatross from around its neck imposed by the Obama administration in 2013, after the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) voted to remove the global insurer from its "too big to fail" category.

Releasing AIG from its systemically important financial institution (Sifi) designation is undoubtedly a boon for the Brian Duperreault-led carrier. But will it result in significant change?

It's perhaps not surprising that the FSOC has opted to remove the Sifi label. Since 2013, AIG...

