Recent news:

Opinion: relevance vs discipline

Adam McNestrie 12 May 2017

Paul Clark, the BCG partner and author of the London Matters report, warned this publication last week that if London scales back its underwriting as a cycle management tool it places itself at risk of becoming a highly profitable niche.

In doing so he brought into focus a fundamental conflict that every carrier in the sector must grapple with.

In a challenged market, (re)insurers are all faced with a choice between bolstering their market presence in the hope of securing...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership