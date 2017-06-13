Recent news:

Opinion: Rating disparity

Ted Bunker 13 June 2017

Ask most brokers and underwriters in the US commercial insurance sector about the state of pricing and they'll tell you it is a buyer's market.

There may be the occasional pocket of hardening - segments of commercial auto are an obvious example - but the abundance of capital and relatively benign claims environment have helped sustain pricing pressure on insurers over the last couple of years.

Ask about the magnitude of softening, however, and you'll find less accord.

And two...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership