Recent news:

Opinion: QBE Chile spin-off

Adam McNestrie 29 June 2017

A fresh sign came yesterday that the model of a truly global, all-country P&C insurer is somewhat out of fashion, when QBE spun off its Chilean operations to management.

The move has followed a raft of disposals and divestitures over the last year or two from heavyweights AIG, Zurich and RSA, while Generali has signalled pending surgery and QBE itself has dismantled other parts of its own empire.

Where previously these groups had looked to expand their footprint to generate...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership