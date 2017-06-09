Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 June 2017

Opinion: ProSight at Lloyds

Adam McNestrie 9 June 2017

ProSight has called time on its Lloyd's business and has put Syndicate 1110 into run-off.

The Funds at Lloyd's are sitting within the syndicate. The run-off will no doubt be orderly. Policyholders will get their money. That is not in question.

The move is an admission of defeat from ProSight, which had hoped to realise a gain by selling the platform on to a live bidder. And it is an embarrassment to Lloyd's that a firm has chosen to shutter...

