19 May 2017

Opinion: Programme chaos offers opportunity

David Bull 19 May 2017

Much has been written about the challenges facing US P&C insurers in the grip of the soft market.

And the high-profile difficulties that have afflicted some of the industry's bigger names - most notably AIG - have led to retrenchment from certain lines of business.

Meanwhile, the fallout from recent M&A is continuing to disrupt the sector.

But where there is upheaval, there is opportunity - or at least that was the overwhelming sentiment from players in the programme space...

