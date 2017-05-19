Opinion: Programme chaos offers opportunity

Much has been written about the challenges facing US P&C insurers in the grip of the soft market.
And the high-profile difficulties that have afflicted some of the industry's bigger names - most notably AIG - have led to retrenchment from certain lines of business.
Meanwhile, the fallout from recent M&A is continuing to disrupt the sector.
But where there is upheaval, there is opportunity - or at least that was the overwhelming sentiment from players in the programme space...
