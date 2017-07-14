Recent news:

Opinion: Probitas unlikely backer

Adam McNestrie 14 July 2017

First the Panamanians, now the Saudis. In a market dominated by capital from established western insurance hubs, you could argue that Probitas CEO Ash Bathia keeps unusual bedfellows.

Probitas has had the most vexed start to life of any recent Lloyd's business. It suffered delays through 2015 as it struggled its way through the Lloyd's new entrants' process, eventually limping over the line in September in time to write £3mn ($3.9mn) of business before year-end.

And then less than a...

