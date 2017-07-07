Recent news:

Opinion: PRA cyber consultation

Catrin Shi 7 July 2017

Earlier this week the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published feedback to market responses to its recent consultation paper on cyber insurance risk.

All in all, it's a pretty anodyne read, with a number of sections dedicated to definitions and various other intricacies (for the record, "silent" cyber risk is from now on known as "non-affirmative" cyber risk).

But the paper still delivered a pretty bruising assessment of the (re)insurance market's approach to managing its cyber exposures.

The PRA's thematic review...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership