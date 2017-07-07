Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 July 2017

Search archive

Opinion: PRA cyber consultation

Catrin Shi 7 July 2017

Earlier this week the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published feedback to market responses to its recent consultation paper on cyber insurance risk.

All in all, it's a pretty anodyne read, with a number of sections dedicated to definitions and various other intricacies (for the record, "silent" cyber risk is from now on known as "non-affirmative" cyber risk).

But the paper still delivered a pretty bruising assessment of the (re)insurance market's approach to managing its cyber exposures.

The PRA's thematic review...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π