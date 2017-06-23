Recent news:

Opinion: Political artistry and the NFIP

Ted Bunker 23 June 2017

Critics of Congress may scarcely have noticed the significant step forward lawmakers took in reforming and preserving the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) this week, which put a Republican-backed initiative in line for consideration in the full House of Representatives with at least some bipartisan support.

Sure, there were many voices of dissent among members of the House Financial Services Committee, including Democratic leader Maxine Waters, a representative from California who has called for forgiveness of the NFIP's $24.6bn in...

