Opinion: Playing the Trump card

Matthew Neill 30 June 2017

And there we have it.

After a long and at times turbulent process Matt Fairfield's Exin has won the race for Greek state-owned insurer Ethniki, beating out stiff competition from a determined cohort of Chinese rivals.

Exin has gained an asset which may now propel the start-up's long-term growth, and cemented its position in the Greek market following its acquisition of AIG's operation in the country earlier this year.

And that would be about all there would be to say...

