Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 December 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Part VII purgatory

Laura Board 7 December 2017

Insurance policy transfer notifications must surely be the missive most likely to languish in the de facto in-tray under the fruit bowl.

It can be hard, as a consumer, to care when informed that your life policy is moving from Household Name plc to Unknown Entity (Guernsey) Holdings LLP.

But if you are a dealmaker, a lawyer, or a compliance executive labouring over mass mail-outs and coordinating independent experts' reports to bring the 12-to-18-month transfer to closure, indifference is not...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π