Opinion: Part VII purgatory

Laura Board 7 December 2017

Insurance policy transfer notifications must surely be the missive most likely to languish in the de facto in-tray under the fruit bowl.

It can be hard, as a consumer, to care when informed that your life policy is moving from Household Name plc to Unknown Entity (Guernsey) Holdings LLP.

But if you are a dealmaker, a lawyer, or a compliance executive labouring over mass mail-outs and coordinating independent experts' reports to bring the 12-to-18-month transfer to closure, indifference is not...

