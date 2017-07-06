Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

Opinion: Novaes privacy

Adam McNestrie 6 July 2017

Novae has sold to Axis in a $604mn deal announced very late last night.

There will be opportunities for fuller and more considered reflection as the day goes on and we learn more.

But my immediate take is that Novae's position as a public small-cap Lloyd's insurer was anomalous and unhelpful to the firm.

Over the years Novae's peer group (Omega, Hardy, Chaucer, Brit) have been taken out successively, with even much larger peers Catlin and Amlin bowing out of...

