Opinion: Not staying silent

Catrin Shi 5 December 2017

The liability exposure from data breaches and cyber attacks is growing ever more apparent: but don't be fooled into thinking this is just an issue for the cyber (re)insurance market.

Liability insurers must also be aware of the slow shift in the way companies are being forced to accept responsibility for their clients' data - and being held accountable when things go awry.

The Morrisons data leak judgment has now shown that in the eyes of the UK law, the...

