Opinion: Navigators' EU route planner

Laura Board 20 December 2017

Navigators' plan to buy a Belgian insurance group represents a rare piece of Brexit-related M&A.

Various factors have conspired to make this logical-sounding strategy unusual for carriers since the referendum.

Deal-crippling uncertainty reigns. A crumpled pound has weakened UK insurers' purchasing power; asset values are inflated anyway; and, besides, many carriers want to keep their contingency plans as streamlined as possible.

They'd like to avoid the aggro of buying a fully-fledged entity and of assuming responsibility for the staff that...

