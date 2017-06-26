Recent news:

Opinion: Motor mood music

Laura Board 26 June 2017

The Queen's Speech last Wednesday (21 June) rekindled optimism among bruised (re)insurers that reforms to cut spiralling compensation costs are in reach.

The Civil Liability Bill would first and foremost restrict whiplash claims, including by stopping payouts backed by no medical evidence. But the government appeared, pointedly, to leave open the possibility of bundling in sorely needed reforms to the Ogden methodology for calculating personal injury compensation.

Cheered by the revival of the stalled whiplash reforms, a parade of industry...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership