Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 June 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Marriages of convenience

Matthew Neill 22 June 2017

Is there such a thing as the perfect marriage?

Disney films would have us believe that this is the case. HBO dramas cheerily put a nail (occasionally literally) through that idea.

But for companies considering the option of lifelong partnership and co-habitation via M&A, the prospects for perfection are rarely contemplated.

Rather, it is the degree of benefit and convenience which can be derived from such a move that dominates the thinking of parties considering tying the knot.

Can this...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π