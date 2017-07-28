Recent news:

Opinion: Long live reinsurance?

Catrin Shi 28 July 2017

It doesn't seem that long ago that the industry was calling time on the reinsurance market as a credible source of income.

With property catastrophe rates having plummeted to near-record lows and a glut of excess capacity frustrating any attempts at hardening, reinsurance executives conceded the good times were over, and set about battening down the hatches for a period of ultra-low returns.

Capital redeployment went into full swing and diversification strategies were rolled out.

The insurance market, in particular...

