5 June 2017

Opinion: Lloyds Venn Diagram

Charlie Thomas 5 June 2017

Lloyd's has two sometimes contrasting aims.

On the one hand, it wants to be a fosterer of new talent, a hotbed of innovation and a bright light for insurance solutions.

On the other, it also sets out to be a careful custodian of the Central Fund and a guardian of Lloyd's reputation, which includes acting as a gatekeeper against new ventures that will be prone to failing.

Jon Hancock, the new Lloyd's performance management director, is currently wrestling with this...

