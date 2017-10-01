Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 October 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Lloyd's reserving

Adam McNestrie 29 September 2017

I lost a bet with one of my colleagues when the Lloyd's first half results came out yesterday morning.

I had wagered that they would come in north of 100 percent; they thought Lloyd's underwriting result would remain in the black.

I am probably a bearish person by nature, but everything had seemed to point the way of my gloomy inclinations.

Rates had continued to fall through 2016 - even if the pace was slowing somewhat - and that has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π